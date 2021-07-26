Watch Holly Humberstone debut new track ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’

Holly Humberstone debuted a new track called ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’ at Tramlines Festival over the weekend – watch the performance below.

The Lincolnshire singer-songwriter played the T’other Live stage on Sunday (July 25), as part of a line-up that included The Snuts, Sundara Karma and Everything Everything.

During her set, Humberstone performed ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’, a collaboration with The 1975‘s Matty Healy, and it’s her first new track since May’s ‘The Walls Are Too Thin’.

“One of the biggest crowds of the weekend AND @HolHumberstone debuted a new track ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet!’ Such a treat,” Tramlines tweeted, sharing a clip of Humberstone’s performance.

One of the biggest crowds of the weekend AND @HolHumberstone debuted a new track ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet!' Such a treat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pAlexorRkR — Tramlines Festival (@tramlines) July 25, 2021

The new song is set to appear on Humberstone’s forthcoming new EP, which she first mentioned when previously she spoke about ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’ during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Rumours of the track first surfaced back in February after the song was registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

Humberstone will head out on a UK and Ireland headline tour later this year, taking place in October and November. The tour includes a number of gigs that have been rescheduled, including stops in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Nottingham.

You can see details of Humberstone’s upcoming headline tour dates below.

AUGUST, 2021

15 – Omeara, London (SOLD OUT)

16 – Omeara, London (SOLD OUT)

17 – Omeara, London (SOLD OUT)

18 – Omeara, London (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER, 2021

26 – The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne

27 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds [rescheduled]

28 – Yes (The Pink Room), Manchester (SOLD OUT) [rescheduled]

30 – Whelan’s, Dublin

31 – Oh Yeah Music Centre, Belfast

NOVEMBER, 2021

2 – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow [rescheduled]

3 – O2 Institute 3, Birmingham

4 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff (SOLD OUT) [rescheduled]

8 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

10 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham [rescheduled]

Humberstone has also been announced on the bumper line-up for Primavera Sound Festival 2022.