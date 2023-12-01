Watch Horsegirl and Lifeguard cover The Stone Roses’ ‘I Wanna Be Adored’

Chicago bands Horsegirl and Lifeguard have teamed up to perform a version of The Stone Roses’ ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ – watch the video below.

Horsegirl guitarist and vocalist Penelope Lowenstein is the sister of Lifeguard drummer Isaac Lowenstein, and the two bands combined for the cover version for the online music show Unacceptable Color.

‘I Wanna Be Adored’ was first released as the opening track of the Manchester band’s iconic 1989 self-titled debut album.

Horsegirl released their debut album ‘Versions of Modern Performance’ last year.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “Compelling from its first note to its very last, the record presents a band who, yes, are still in their infancy, but clearly know who they are and what that sounds like.

“It doesn’t reinvent the wheel by any means, but its rushes of no wave-tinged indie-rock are fit to burst with infectious energy and intriguing experimentation that there’s no danger of it feeling old and staid.”

The album went on to be named one of NME’s 25 best debut albums of 2022.

Teenage trio Lifeguard put out the double EP ‘Crowd Can Talk / Dressed In Trenches’ in July this year.

It received a three-star review from NME, which stated: “There is a sense that Lifeguard will only kick on from here, finding greater balance between the competing elements in their music while also growing in confidence when it comes to taking creative leaps.”

Last month, Imelda Mounfield, the wife of The Stone Roses’ bassist Mani, died after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2020.

Just two weeks earlier, the Manchester band’s original bassist, Pete Garner, also died at the age of 59. He had been a member of the group from their formation in 1983 until 1987, playing on their first two singles.

In October, Liam Gallagher teased that his upcoming joint album with Stone Roses guitarist John Squire will be “the best record since The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’”. The former Oasis singer had brought Squire out during his Knebworth shows last year to play on ‘Champagne Supernova’.