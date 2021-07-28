Watch Ian Sweet replicate Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ video for new cover

Ian Sweet has shared a brand new video for her cover of Coldplay classic ‘Yellow’ – watch it below.

The new Coldplay cover follows the release of Jilian Medford’s recent album ‘Show Me How You Disappear’, which came out back in March.

The video for the cover sees Medford recreating the iconic ‘Yellow’ video, which saw Chris Martin walking down the beach in a raincoat.

Advertisement

“I’ve seen Coldplay live six times,” Ian Sweet said in a statement about her decision to cover ‘Yellow’. “‘Parachutes’ was the first CD I ever rented from the library and it changed my life.

“I wanted to cover ‘Yellow’ because it is my go-to karaoke song, love song, breakup song, feel good song…. It’s everything.”

Watch the new video below:

Coldplay are set to release ninth album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ later this year, and it was recently previewed by its closing track, a ten-minute epic titled ‘Coloratura’.

Produced by pop supremo Max Martin, ‘Music Of The Spheres’’is set for release on October 15 via Parlophone. It was announced earlier this month, following the release of lead single ‘Higher Power’ – which NME praised as “an exciting leap forward” – back in May.

Advertisement

Teasing their new album’s intergalactic themes, Coldplay released ‘Higher Power’ through a collaboration with the International Space Station. A music video for the track was released in June, following performances at the 41st BRIT Awards and a live-streamed edition of Glastonbury, on American Idol, and during BBC Radio 1’s annual Big Weekend event.

The band chased the video up with an acoustic redux of the track, as well as performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Macy’s annual Fourth Of July Spectacular in New York.