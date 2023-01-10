Watch Iggy Pop perform with Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer on ‘Kimmel’

Iggy Pop performed a raucous rendition of his single ‘Frenzy‘ alongside Duff McKagan, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (January 9) – watch it below.

The Godfather of Punk was introduced by host Kimmel as ‘Iggy Pop And The Losers’ before he was joined by the fellow rock icons – drummer Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers Smith and former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, and Guns N’ Roses bassist McKagan – who all feature on Pop’s new album ‘Every Loser’.

“Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood,” Pop said of the song upon its release in October last year.

You can watch the rowdy performance below.

Speaking to NME in his recent Big Read interview, Pop said ‘Frenzy’ was the first single from the new album because it “struck the cattle prod in our joy button whenever we heard it”.

“We needed to step on the gas harder and when I listened to it, it felt like when someone’s in the room you’ve got the hots for, but you’re not ready to deal with it yet,” he said. “I eyed that one in the corner for a month before I approached it.”

The record also features musical contributions from Blink 182‘s Travis Barker, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Eric Avery, and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The punk icon told NME about the “incredible style” and “colour” Hawkins – who died while on tour in Bogotá, Colombia in March last year – brought to ‘Every Loser’.

“Taylor came in with incredible style,” the artist recalled.

In a four-star review of ‘Every Loser‘, NME described the record as a “raucous return to his roots” on which he is “as feral – and furious – as we’ve heard him in years”.

Elsewhere, Pop recently opened up about his troubled relationship with the Grammy awards, sharing that he has avoided the prestigious Recording Academy because “I hate those people”.