Watch Incubus and Lizzo team up for ‘Aqueous Transmission’ performance

This past weekend (October 6), Incubus staged a special concert at the Hollywood Bowl during which they performed their seminal 2001 album ‘Morning View’ in its entirety.

During the show, Incubus brought out pop star Lizzo to perform ‘Aqueous Transmission’ off the record, for which she provided support on the flute. Watch the moment below.

Elsewhere during their performance of ‘Morning View’, Incubus played old songs like ‘Blood on the Ground’, ‘Have You Ever’, and ‘Under My Umbrella’ for the first time in a decade. They also incorporated fan favourites like ‘Anna Molly’, ‘Pardon Me’, ‘Dig’ and ‘Drive’ in their 21-song setlist.

Incubus spoke to NME about ‘Morning View’ for its 20th anniversary back in 2021. Speaking on the initial decision to record the album in the house on Morning View Drive in Malibu, frontman Brandon Boyd told NME that the band, who were used to recording in “windless padded rooms,” wanted to be free from distractions during the recording process.

“We made the decision to not make our next album in a traditional setting so we rented this big, empty house up in Malibu kind of away from everything,” said Boyd. “We were interested in seeing what would happen if we changed our environment dramatically and set up in a living room together and brought out all of our gear into this house, where it was as distraction free as you could possibly be in that moment.”

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the band went back to the Malibu beach house where it was written and recorded for a livestream concert of the record performed in its entirety.

In August, Lizzo was hit with a lawsuit for bullying and harassment by numerous members of her Big Grrrls dance group. Designer Asha Daniels later filed another suit claiming that the Grammy Award-winner’s employees were forced to work in a “racist and sexualised” environment.

Lizzo has denied the allegations, labelling them “outrageous”. Last week, she asked the presiding judge to throw out the “false” case against her, adding that it’s “disappointing” to see her character “criticised” in such a way.

Her lawyer also said they “intend to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed”. He also added: “The lawsuit is a sham.”