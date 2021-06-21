Watch Indonesian art-punk duo Glyph Talk’s hypnotising video for ‘Fits’

Indonesian art punk band Glyph Talk have dropped a dancey new single ‘Fits’, along with a hypnotising music video.

The track was uploaded onto major streaming services on Friday (June 18), while the video clip premiered on YouTube later the same day.

Directed by Tiny Studio, the music video features a stop-motion collage of a variety of household items including football team patches, novels, stationery, and smartphones – not to mention shots of Glyph Talk themselves, who look like they’ve pressed their faces to a photocopier.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Fits’ below.

The energetic post-punk track, released via independent label Kolibri Rekords, is the final single leading up to the band’s upcoming debut EP titled ‘No Music’, which lands this Friday (June 25).

According to Kolibri Rekords, the EP is now available for digital pre-order on music sales platform The Store Front.

Advertisement

The EP will also be released in cassette and CD formats, the label said.

‘Fits’ is also the third single to be released by the band in less than two months. On April 30, the band dropped the upcoming EP’s title track ‘No Music’ with a lyric video. The band’s second single ‘Objection!’ launched on May 21, and was also accompanied by a music video.

In May last year, the band was featured on Kolibri Rekords’ ‘City Rockdown EP: Week IV’, which is a series of compilations of self- or home-recordings by the label’s roster of artists.

The band, which consists of Ratta B and Omar P, indicated via their Spotify bio that they formed in Jakarta “based out of boredom, frustration, and their love of the rock and roll lifestyle”.