Watch Indonesian black metal band Avhath cover Dua Lipa

Indonesian black metal outfit Avhath have shared a performance video in which they cover Dua Lipa.

Released on Monday (March 7), the video sees the Indonesian group perform a medley consisting of Dua Lipa’s ‘Cool’, ‘Levitating’ and ‘Don’t Start Now’, all taken from her acclaimed sophomore album, ‘Future Nostalgia’.

The medley cover video sees the band perform in a large empty studio with nothing but flashing red and white lights and their equipment.

Advertisement

Watch Avhath cover Dua Lipa below.

The covers feature a completely fresh take on Dua Lipa’s hit songs, rendering them nearly unrecognisable save for the songs’ distinct chorus, with deafening drums, pummelling bass and furiously picked tremolo guitar riffs, all set against vocalist Ekrig’s piercing screams.

In a description for the medley performance via their YouTube page, the band describe Dua Lipa as their “favorite pop star”. The band have long been teasing the medley cover, sharing an image of Dua Lipa and their band name stylised in Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ font on social media in January.

Avhath are a black metal five-piece from Jakarta, Indonesia, who released their debut singles ‘A Kind of Certainty’ and ‘Une Génération Perdue’ in September 2013. The quintet have since released a string of singles, with their most recent output bring February 2021’s ‘Felo De Se’ and ‘Hallowed Ground’.