Watch Indonesian singer-songwriter Dere’s serene music video for ‘Berisik’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Dere has released ‘Berisik’ (‘Noisy’), her latest single and her second this year following ‘Tanya’.

The single was issued on Monday (June 28) via record label TigaDuaSatu. ‘Berisik’ deals with the all-consuming noise of everyday city life, and serves as a paean to a different way of living.

A reflection on humans’ loud and destructive presence on earth, ‘Berisik’ aims to impart a message about empathy and responsibility. The upbeat folk song was co-written with Indonesian singer-songwriter Tulus and arranged by producer Ari Renaldi. Tulus helped direct its music video alongside Davy Linggar.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Berisik’ below.

The mostly black-and-white video was shot in the regency of Tulang Bawang Barat, which is located in the province of Lampung, Indonesia. Dere first visited Tulang Bawang Barat, which is affectionately known as Tubaba, in April this year.

During her visit, she learned more about the area and its traditions, having left enamoured by their way of life. Inspired by a conversation with a friend, the singer-songwriter penned the song within 30 minutes.

Dere, who is 18, first released her debut single ‘Kota’ (‘Town’) in October 2020. Her second single ‘Tanya’ was written during the COVID-19 lockdown and released in February this year.