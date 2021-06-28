Watch Inigo Pascual play with fire in ‘Neverland’ music video

Filipino actor-musician Inigo Pascual has dropped a video for his soulful single ‘Neverland’, taken from his new album ‘Options’.

The track – and the rest of the album – arrived on major streaming services on Friday (June 25), accompanied by a music video. In it, Pascual sings in scenic locations such as the ocean, abandoned buildings and more while playing with molotov cocktails.

The R&B track was produced by Bernard “HARV” Harvey, who previously worked on Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’. Per a press release, it touches on the fantasy of remaining in the unknown, and refusing to make a desperate choice in an unconventional relationship.

The ‘Options’ album, Pascual said, revolves around the central theme of self-discovery for a young man who faces endless choices.

“It’s about all the things you go through especially as a young adult, with certain decisions and options that you have to consider,” Pascual said during a press conference on the album’s launch, per ABS-CBN.

The album also comes two years after the release of the title track, which has since gotten several different versions, including a Moophs remix and a stripped-down rendition.

Released via Tarsier Records, the album also features collaborations with produces from the United States and the Philippines.

Listen to the ‘Options’ album below:

Pascual, who made his foray into film in the teen romance flick Relaks, It’s Just Pag-ibig in 2014, released his self-titled debut album in 2016. Prior to releasing ‘Options’, Pascual recently made an appearance on 88rising’s online festival Asia Rising Forever. He also recently performed the track ‘Catching Feelings’ on JoKoy’s Netflix special, In His Elements.

Earlier this year, Pascual featured on South Korean singer-songwriter Annalé’s track ‘Goodbye’ featuring Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato and Malaysia producers MFMF.