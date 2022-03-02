Watch Insomniacks’ tale of love gone wrong in ‘Sempurna’ music video

Malaysian pop-punk band Insomniacks have released the music video for their romantic ballad ‘Sempurna’.

The quartet first released the single on major streaming platforms on February 14. The music video for the single was last Friday, February 25 and tells the story of a young married couple going through the ups and downs of a relationship before revealing the husband, played by Insomniacks frontman Syed Mir, is left alone in a wrecked house.

“Kini aku merayu / Tolong kekal dalam hidupku / Sangat sepi tanpamu / takut ‘tuk teruskan hidup ini bersendiri,” Syed Mir sings in Bahasa, asking his partner not to leave – “Now I beg / Please stay in my life / It’s so lonely without you / I’m scared to continue this life alone.”

Watch the music video for ‘Sempurna’ below.

Insomniacks first formed in 2015 before going on to release their first single, ‘Selalu’, in 2017. Their 2018 single, ‘Pulang’, shot the group to mainstream recognition, with the music video garnering over 23 million views on Youtube. The song won them numerous local accolades including Most Streamed Domestic 2019 and TOP 10 Most Streamed Singles In Malaysia from the Recording Industry Association of Malaysia.

They released their debut EP ‘Kepala Batu’ in 2020, and in 2021, they released two singles in the form of reimagined versions of ‘Pulang’ and ‘Reminisensi’.

Insomniacks most recently joined Zee Avi, Zainal Abidin and Muzza for Live Nation’s series of virtual concerts to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Malaysia. A portion of the proceeds from the Live4Malaysia concert series was given to The Hope Branch, an initiative that seeks to raise funds for Malaysian families impacted by the pandemic through the distribution of food, grocery and personal care packs.