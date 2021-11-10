Watch Jack Black cover David Bowie with “the original school of rock”

Jack Black has covered David Bowie‘s ‘Suffragette City’ alongside a band from “the original school of rock” – tune in below.

The musician and actor teamed up with students from Blue Bear School Of Music in San Francisco, which is “the longest-running rock and roll school in the nation, and probably the world”.

Founded in 1971, the BBSM is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary. To mark the occasion, Black – aka School Of Rock substitute teacher Dewey Finn – joined the non-profit’s All Star Band program to take on a Bowie classic.

Advertisement

The remote performance sees Black sing the 1972 single from his home as various young musicians join in on separate screens.

“A good friend of mine [Paul Cummins] told me about Blue Bear and the incredible work they’ve been doing,” Black explained (via Consequence Of Sound).

“I jumped at the chance to celebrate their 50th anniversary by jamming some Bowie with their teen all-star band. So fun. What an honour. They’ve been teaching kids to rock since 1971! I love Blue Bear…the original school of rock!!!”

Additionally, the Blue Bear School of Music is launching a “rockin’ auction” fundraiser next Tuesday (November 16) to “benefit our nonprofit mission, providing free music education”. You can find further information here.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, it was revealed that late School Of Rock star Kevin Clark was responsible for the 2003 movie’s ending. Rivkah Reyes, who played bassist Katie in the film, revealed how it was Clark’s idea to end the film on a high with its memorable encore scene.

She explained: “The team was like ‘What do we do about this ending?’ and Kevin is just like, ‘It would be cool if we lost [the battle of the bands] and then the audience started cheering ‘School of Rock! School of Rock!’ and then they bring us out for an encore’.”