Watch Jack Black’s music video for ‘Peaches’ from ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

A music video for ‘Peaches’, the surprise hit ballad from The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released, starring Jack Black.

Released via the Lyrical Lemonade YouTube channel, ‘Peaches’ sees Jack Black dressed in a shiny green suit with a red headdress, paying tribute to Bowser, the character he voices in the Super Mario Bros. animated film.

Watch the music video below.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the music video for ‘Peaches’ places Black in a peach-coloured mushroom hut as he belts out his ballad for Princess Peach, portrayed in the film by Anya Taylor-Joy.

In a statement, per Rolling Stone, the film’s co-director Aaron Horvath revealed: “Jack Black is an incredible singer and musician, so we spent a night writing the song and sent the demo to Jack. A couple days later, Jack sent us back a finished track. He had added his own twist on it and his pianist played an original music track for it. We were blown away.”

In a two-star review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, NME‘s Nick Levine wrote: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie often looks like a video game, but it’s not as fun as playing one. Clearly, adapting the best-selling video game franchise of all-time into an equally ingenious movie is a tall order. The one previous attempt, a 1993 live-action film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, was a box office flop that has since built a bit of a cult following. This one seems destined for the opposite fate: it’s faithful enough to tempt existing fans to the cinema, but too perfunctory to be pored over.”