Watch Jack Harlow lose Triangle Player Of The Year to Elton John in Super Bowl advert

Jack Harlow lost the Triangle Player Of The Year award to Elton John in a new Super Bowl advert for Dorito’s.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against each other in Glendale, Arizona, tonight (February 12) in the big game.

Harlow is seen in the studio at the start of the ad, struggling to find the right sound for a song he’s working on. “I just need to try something new,” he muses, as he spots a triangle in the corner of the room.

Advertisement

The star then goes on a journey to become an unlikely triangle hero, even when Missy Elliott questions his decision. “I gotta do me, Missy,” he tells her, before a montage of him teaching new triangle students, signing triangles from adoring fans and sparking triangle fever around the world.

However, at an awards ceremony, Harlow loses the Triangle Player Of The Year award to John, who arrives on stage playing a giant triangle in place of his traditional piano. Watch the advert above.

Rihanna is this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. Speaking at an Apple Music press conference in the days before the big event, she said: “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

She also revealed that she had already changed the setlist for the show 39 times. “Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s going to be OK,” she explained. “We did a pretty good job at narrowing it down. There’s probably been about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We’re on our 39th. Every little change counts.”

Chris Stapleton kicked off the big night by performing the US national anthem. The country star’s rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ brought Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to tears.

Advertisement

Another star-studded Super Bowl advert saw Cardi B and Offset launch their own McDonald’s meal, following the likes of BTS and Travis Scott in the collaboration. Dave Grohl also delivered a salute to Canada in a new advert for whiskey brand Crown Royal, while Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and more defined a rock star in another commercial.

Meanwhile, U2 are also reportedly set to announce a new Las Vegas residency during the game. The Irish band teased the announcement earlier tonight with a clip shared on social media with the hashtag #U2SPHERE.