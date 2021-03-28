Watch Jack Harlow perform ‘Tyler Herro / Whats Poppin’ medley on ‘SNL’

Jack Harlow made his musical debut on Saturday Night Live last night, performing his recent singles ‘Tyler Herro’ and ‘Whats Poppin’ back to back.

The rapper appeared on the long-running comedy sketch show on March 27 alongside actor Maya Rudolph, back on hosting duties for her first episode after a month-long hiatus.

Harlow had spoken about the honour of performing on the long-running show on Twitter when the news was announced last month (Febuary 28). “I grew up watching SNL with my family every weekend,” Harlow wrote. “I vividly remember seeing Kanye perform Love Lockdown and Heartless in 2008. Thank you for making this happen. Another dream come true.”

Watch the live performance below.

The singer also appeared in a sketch attempting to explain NFTs via Eminem’s ‘Without Me’ and The Matrix.

Harlow released his debut album ‘That’s What They All Say’ in December 2020, featuring the tracks ‘WHATS POPPIN’, ‘Tyler Herro’ and ‘Way Out’ with Big Sean. It reached Number Five on the Billboard 200.

That same month, Harlow explained why he chose not to remove Tory Lanez from his ‘WHATS POPPIN” remix.

During an interview with LA radio station Power 106, Harlow was asked why he decided to keep Lanez on the track, with reports of the Canadian rapper allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion breaking soon after its release.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live recently addressed the firing of Gina Carano from The Mandalorian after the actress shared controversial and offensive posts on social media.