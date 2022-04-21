Watch Jack White perform ‘What’s The Trick’ on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Jack White performed his song ‘What’s The Trick’ on last night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (April 20) – you can watch his performance and interview with Colbert below.

The track is taken from the guitarist’s recently released solo album ‘Fear Of The Dawn’, the first of two LPs that are set to be released by the White Stripes musician in 2022.

White and his live band delivered an electric performance of ‘What’s The Trick’ during yesterday’s episode of The Late Show following an interview with host Colbert.

Advertisement

White spoke to Colbert about his recent on-stage marriage to Olivia Jean and recalled a piece of advice he once received from the late Prince: “Don’t let anyone tell you how to play your guitar, Jack.”

You can watch White’s performance of ‘What’s The Trick’ in the above clip, and see White’s interview with Colbert below.

White has also this week shared the Jason Lester-directed video for ‘What’s The Trick’, which you can only watch on White’s Facebook page here.

The clip features a host of Nashville musicians, including Regina McCrary (of the McCrary Sisters) and the singer-songwriters Adia Victoria and Lola Kirke.

Advertisement

Recordings of shows from Jack White‘s ongoing world tour are currently being made available to stream or download via the live concert streaming platform Nugs.net.

White’s tour will visit London for two dates in late June, with support from Chubby and The Gang and Yard Act. Any remaining tickets for the gigs are available to buy here.