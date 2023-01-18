Watch Jack White’s daughter perform bass on ‘The Hardest Button To Button’ live with her dad

Footage has been shared of Jack White‘s daughter performing bass on ‘The Hardest Button To Button’ live with her dad.

White and his ex-wife Karen Elson shared pictures and a video clip of their 14-year-old daughter Scarlett performing the ‘Elephant’ track onstage at the former White Stripes frontman’s Blue Room at his Third Man Records facility in Nashville.

Taking to Instagram, Elson wrote: “Miss Scarlett Teresa White. My beautiful, kind, never wants to be the center of attention with a heart of solid gold daughter. What a sweet moment with her papa bear @officialjackwhite.” You can view the footage and pics below.

It isn’t the first time White’s daughter has played bass with her dad, she’s credited with playing the instrument on the studio version of ‘Into The Twilight’ from the singer-songwriter’s 2022 album ‘Fear Of The Dawn’.

White meanwhile, recently paid tribute to Jeff Beck, sharing footage of his live collaboration with the “innovator extraordinaire”.

The legendary guitarist died suddenly at the age of 78 last week after contracting bacterial meningitis.

White took to Instagram to share footage from their 2002 collaboration at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where Beck joined The White Stripes on stage.

The White Stripes man also recently appeared on American Pickers again, refurbishing a mobile recording truck.

The History Channel show sees two men – Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz – travel across the United States and “scour the country’s junkyards, basements and barns for hidden gems”.

In 2012, White appeared on the show and bartered for an elephant’s head and attempted to sell a photobooth and jukebox to the show’s hosts at his Third Man Records studio.