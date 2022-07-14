Watch Jackson Wang and MILLI debut new track ‘Mind Games’ in Thailand

Jackson Wang and MILLI have debuted a new collaborative single entitled ‘Mind Games’ in Thailand.

The track got its debut during Wang’s special performance ahead of the Bangkok Century Cup exhibition match between Manchester United and Liverpool on Tuesday, July 12.

During his set, the GOT7 singer performed the track’s opening verse and chorus alone, before MILLI’s voice was heard, followed by eruptive applause and screams for the Thai rapper as she made her way to the stage. The track culminates with the two harmonising together in the track’s final chorus and closure.

Watch the performance below.

When their performance ended, Wang informed the crowd of the track’s title, saying: “You know the song that we sang just now? What’s the name of it? It’s called ‘Mind Games’, and it’s our song,” gesturing to himself and MILLI. They then proceeded to sing a snippet of the track’s chorus again, a cappella style.

The two artists also engaged in banter, with MILLI asking Wang what he would like to eat during his stay in Thailand, to which he replied “mango sticky rice” backed by a loud roar of approval from the audience. Demand for mango sticky rice skyrocketed in April after MILLI was seen eating the dish onstage during her debut Coachella performance. She later released a single named after the dish.

Following the performance, MILLI took to social media to share images and videos of the performance. Check them out below.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for such a special, amazing moment. I’ll never forget it! Berbboo 💘💪🏼 Posted by MILLI on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The track has yet to receive a release date, although YUPP! Records – which houses MILLI – has confirmed on Instagram that the song will feature on Jackson Wang’s upcoming album, ‘Magic Man’. The album is scheduled to release in September.

Last month, Jackson Wang appeared on the Asian-American rapper Dumbfounded’s podcast, Fun With Dumb where he confirmed that he has new music that’ll be released over the next few months, as well as a single this month (July).

In March, Wang dropped ‘Blow’, the first single taken from ‘Magic Man’. ‘Blow’ came right after the release of his mixtape, ‘LOST & FOUND’, which arrived in the same month – consisting of eight previously recorded tracks that were unreleased.

Both Jackson Wang and MILLI will perform at 88rising’s upcoming Head In The Clouds festival in Los Angeles next month alongside Rich Brian, NIKI, Jay Park and many more.