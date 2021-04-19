Watch Jade Bird cover Radiohead’s ‘Black Star’ from RCA Studios

Jade Bird has released a live recording of her cover of Radiohead‘s ‘Black Star’ – watch it below.

The singer-songwriter has played ‘The Bends‘ track at her gigs before but this is the first time an official version has been recorded and released.

A performance of the track was filmed at RCA Studios in Nashville, Tennessee where Bird recorded her latest EP, ‘RCA Studio A Sessions‘ (out now).

The EP tracklist features a cover of The Bee Gees‘ ‘To Love Somebody’ and a piano version of her song ‘Something American’.

“The sheer love and pride I have for Luke,” Bird wrote about the sessions on Twitter, and referencing her partner and touring guitarist. “Everything I release these days comes with a joy from sharing such a magical studio with these people. I’m so grateful I get to share that with you in big and small rooms too. RCA live sessions out now!!!”

The sheer love and pride I have for Luke🖤

‘RCA Studio A Sessions’ comes ahead of Jade Bird’s as-yet-untitled second studio album, which is due for release later in 2021. In a recent interview with Radio X, the musician confirmed she wouldn’t release anything until later on in the year in the hope that she can tour when coronavirus restrictions have eased.

“I just couldn’t bear releasing an album and not doing it live,” she told radio host Chris Moyles. “It’s what I live for. It’s what I’m all about.”

Bird’s shared her first new track of 2021, ‘Open Up The Heavens‘, in February. The Dave Cobb-produced single followed on from the singles ‘Houdini’ and ‘Headstart’.

Bird was nominated for Best New Act In The World at last year’s NME Awards alongside Clairo, DaBaby, Dominic Fike, Fontaines DC, Sam Fender and more.