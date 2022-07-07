Watch Jakarta psych-rockers Kinder Bloomen groove out on new video for ‘Taxi to The Massala Guy’

Jakarta psych-rock outfit Kinder Bloomen have dropped a summery music video for their track ‘Taxi to The Massala Guy’.

The video depicts the members performing the track in an open forest field. The song is a 14-minute-long cut centered around a laid-back groove, topped off with trumpet flourishes and spacey guitars.

Watch the music video for ‘Taxi to The Massala Guy’ here:

The track is the closer on the band’s latest EP, ‘Progression II’, which was released earlier in June. The record was released through La Munai Records, and will also receive a cassette edition. Beyond ‘Taxi to The Massala Guy’, the EP contains two other tracks: ‘Spackle Boy’, and ‘Do You Barbarians Speak?’

To commemorate the release of their second EP, the band will also be embarking on a mini-tour across Indonesia. Kinder Bloomen’s tour will include dates in Bogor, Tangerang, Bandung and Bali according to Pop Hari Ini.

Only details for the Bogor performance have been announced so far. The band will play Bhumi Living Space on Friday (July 8), and will be supported by Munhajat, Rrag and Foreseen. The date will kickstart the band’s tour.

Earlier in June, the sextet previously performed in Jakarta as part of a La Munai Records showcase, where they shared the stage with Rub of Rub, The Cat Police, Sundance, and ENVY.

Kinder Bloomen was formed in 2017. The band currently comprises vocalist Danang Joewono, guitarists Abdul Defashah and Ridzky Imam, trumpeter Raka Soetrisno, bassist Ikhsan Fadillah, and drummer Luki Indra Malik.