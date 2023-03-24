Watch Jake Bugg perform ‘Happy Valley’ theme song at TCT Royal Albert Hall show

Jake Bugg played his 2012 debut single ‘Trouble Town’, perhaps better known as the theme song from BBC’s hit show Happy Valley, last night (March 23) at the Royal Albert Hall. Watch footage in the video below.

Bugg was performing as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust‘s annual concert series when he played the song, taken from his self-titled debut album. Despite its popularity, it doesn’t commonly appear in Bugg’s setlists.

Before the gig, he also met Rhys Connah, who played Ryan Cawood in all three series of Happy Valley. Here, Bugg admitted that he’d never watched an episode of the show, and instead had been busy binge-watching Law & Order. Even so, he happily promised Connah that he will “binge-watch the series soon!”

Bugg also asked Connah if there were any more series of Happy Valley in the pipeline. “No, it’s all done now, though there’s been a few conspiracies…” Connah replied.

The Teenage Cancer Trust concerts will continue for the rest of the week, with Courteeners set to take to the stage of the Royal Albert Hall tonight (March 24). They are set to play their 2008 debut album ‘St Jude’ in full for its 15th anniversary.

Kasabian will be playing the following night, while on Sunday, the shows’ founder and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey presents A Special Gala Evening of Music.

He will appear alongside friends of Teenage Cancer Trust including Richard Ashcroft, and see the first live performance from Far From Saints (the new project from Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones), Lola Lennox, plus very special guest Joan Armatrading.

This week has also seen performances from Wet Leg and Underworld.