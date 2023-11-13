Watch James Blunt finally receive his NME Award for ‘Worst Album’ – after years of asking

James Blunt has finally received his NME Award for Worst Album after years of asking for it.

The singer-songwriter was awarded the accolade in 2006 for his debut album ‘Back To Bedlam’ and despite previously asking for his gong, until now he has never received it.

In a new interview with NME, he again complained that he had never received it before he was then surprised with the gong. You can view the moment below.

“No way, Oh my God,” he says. “I’m so thrilled, I’m so thrilled. That’s the best thing ever. Really, genuinely…I’m deeply, deeply touched. Thank you so much. That’s going beside every other award in the world and probably be the one I’m most proud of. NME thank you so much.”

In a recent podcast with Kathy Burke, Blunt jokingly recalled the moment that he was given the Worst Album Award by NME in 2006, and stated that that was the publication he’d like his obituary to be in.

When asked about who the pallbearers would be for the moment, he went on to say he’d like the Gallagher brothers to be enlisted.

“[I’d pick] those Gallagher brothers, Noel and what’s his name, they’d love to do that. I think they’ve signed up,” he began, also making reference to the irony of the rivalry between Oasis and Blur over the years.

“Exactly, and they’ve all had nice supportive things to say about me and my music, so it’d be great to have them as part of the show,” he added. “I do actually bump into Noel a fair whack at different places. And I think he only says these things behind people’s back. Because to your face, he’s a coward.”

He previously spoke about his disgruntlement over the award to NME in 2019.

Blunt said at the tme: “I actually won an NME Award once upon a time, but you never sent it over. Why haven’t you sent it? Are you too tight to send it over. Is money too tight?

“It’s just really mean to get an award and not send it. I’d put it in pride of place, right above my bed so I could look up at it and see it every day. That would be the best award in the world to have.”

Elsewhere, in his most recent interview with NME he also spoke about his new memoir Loosely Based on a Made-Up Story and album ‘Who We Used To Be’ and late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.