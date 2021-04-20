Watch James Hetfield’s wholesome appearance at Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit

Metallica‘s James Hetfield has made a special appearance at this year’s Little Kid Rock virtual benefit, where he stressed the importance of music education.

The metal icon is known for his work with the music charity, having previously performed with children who have benefitted from their work at the Little Kids Rock Rockin’ the Bay Benefit in 2013.

“Music has saved my life daily,” Hetfield told the virtual benefit on April 14. You can watch the clip in full below.

“It has been a passion of mine since the early, early times. Music has been an outlet for me, it has been a connection, it has been a best friend for me for my whole life.”

He added: “Having an option for music, music at schools, I’m an advocate for having an opportunity and a place for people to at least explore that. And if they find it helpful, that’s great. And it could turn out to be a wonderful career. I’m here as an example of how music has saved lives.”

Meanwhile, a collaboration between Metallica and Elton John appears to be on the horizon. John revealed last month that he’s “done something” with the band, although further details on the project are not yet known.