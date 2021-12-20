Watch James Reid perform ‘Healing’ and ‘Soda’ backed by She’s Only Sixteen

James Reid recently performed a few songs with She’s Only Sixteen as his backing band for Johnnie Walker’s ‘To The Ones Who Keep Walking’ series.

The performance, which was streamed on the official Johnnie Walker Philippines YouTube account on Friday (December 17), includes three sets – the first from Reid backed by She’s Only Sixteen, followed by solo sets from She’s Only Sixteen and Filipino producer LONER.

Watch the performances below.

For his set, James Reid performed a three-track set of ‘Healing’, ‘16B’ and ‘Soda’. His live performance featured back-up instrumentation and vocals from She’s Only Sixteen.

She’s Only Sixteen then took over for performances of ‘Good Company’, ‘Ghost’ and the live debut of their latest single, ‘Proof’, which released in November.

LONER closed off the performance with a set consisting of ‘New To Me’, ‘Cut To The Chase’ and ‘Ikaw Lamang’, all from his latest EP ‘Make Noise’.

Prior to the performance, Reid most recently collaborated on the single ‘Own It’ with Nadine Lustre and Massiah in November. This year, he released three solo tracks – ‘Soda’, ‘Crazy’ and his latest, ‘Hello’.

She’s Only Sixteen released their latest single, ‘Proof’, in November, marking their first original release of the year. Last year they released the EP ‘The Other Side’.

Meanwhile, LONER released his sophomore EP ‘Make Noise’ on November 19. The seven-track EP also features the previously released single ‘New To Me’ that released in October, as well as the title track featuring Shelhiel.