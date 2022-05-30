Watch James Reid perform new song ‘California Lovin’’ for Grammys video series

Filipino R&B singer James Reid has premiered a new single ‘California Lovin’’ during a live performance for the Grammys’ Press Play series.

The performance – uploaded onto the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel on Friday (May 27) – sees the singer-songwriter roaming around a bar with a mic in hand. Watch James Reid perform ‘California Lovin’’ below.

The track – per the Grammys’ website – was reportedly one of the first few songs that Reid wrote after moving to Los Angeles to focus on music. The song has yet to receive an official release date.

James Reid – who founded independent record label Careless Music – most recently shared ‘Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)’, a remix of his 2021 single ‘Hello’ featuring JAY B of K-pop group GOT7 and Taiwanese-American singer-rapper ØZI in March.

Its music video featured cameos from the likes of Jay Park, Seori, Maris Racal, Nadine Lustre, Zack Tabudlo, Ylona Garcia and many more.

In an interview with NME in March, Reid shared that fans can expect a “Careless mixtape coming soon, which will feature all of the current roster and a lot more artists too,” adding that the label is currently in the midst of expanding its roster.