Watch James Reid surprise fans at JAY B concert in Manila

Filipino singer James Reid surprised fans with a guest appearance at GOT7 singer and soloist JAY B‘s concert in Manila recently.

Reid emerged onstage to a thunderous reception as he and JAY B launched into their collaborative single ‘Hello 2.0’ at JAY B’s ‘Press Pause’ concert, which was held on October 1 at the Araneta Coliseum. The two artists held a short question and answer following the song’s performance, where JAY B shared his feelings upon hearing the track that would become ‘Hello 2.0’ for the first time.

“When I first heard this song, I thought I could do well on it. So I tried my best,” JAY B told fans through a translator. “I was very surprised because it was the first Filipino song I heard in my life the song is very nice,” he shared, adding that this was the first time he and Reid had met in person.

The GOT7 singer then let Reid have the stage to himself for a performance of his latest single ‘u & i’. Watch James Reid’s full appearance at JAY B’s concert below.

A remix of Reid’s August 2021 single ‘Hello’, ‘Hello 2.0’ was first released on March 17 and also featured Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI. While JAY B did not appear in the music video for ‘Hello 2.0’, Jay Park, Seori, Maris Racal, Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre, Zack Tabudlo, Massiah, Ylona Garia and many more made appearances through clips they sent in.

JAY B most recently dropped the music video for ‘go UP’ and his second mini-album ‘Be Yourself’ on September 21. The six-track mini-album also included the B-side song ‘Break It Down’ with South Korean rapper Sik-K, and is the only collaboration ‘Be Yourself’.

‘Be Yourself’ follows his August digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, which was his first release under his new agency CDNZA Records following his departure from Jay Park’s H1GHER Music in July.

The singer released his debut solo EP ‘SOMO:FUME’ last year.

James Reid recently released his new single ‘u & i’ on September 28, kicking off the countdown to his upcoming album ‘LOVESCENE’, out later in October. The 10-track album was originally planned to be an EP, Reid shared, explaining, “There was just too many songs I wanted to share with everyone.”