Watch Jamie T stroll through London in ‘St George Wharf Tower’ video

Jamie T has shared another new song from his upcoming album, this time in the form of ‘St George Wharf Tower’.

The track follows the likes of ‘The Old Style Raiders’ and ‘Keying Lamborghinis’, with all three songs set to appear on July’s ‘The Theory Of Whatever’.

‘St George Wharf Tower’ comes accompanied by a video directed by Jacob Erland, which sees Jamie walking along the river in Vauxhall, the song’s eponymous building – also known as Vauxhall Tower – visible in the background.

Advertisement

“Vauxhall high-rise life,” he sings in the chorus. “Are you living in the clouds or on the A3205?/It’s hard to say but I hope you’re happy now.”

‘The Theory Of Whatever’ will be released on July 29 via Polydor Records and will be the London musician’s fifth album. It arrives nearly six years after his last full-length offering, ‘Trick’.

“I was struggling to find my direction with the record for a few years, really,” Jamie said in a press release of the long gap between records, revealing that he wrote around 180 songs in the process of finding his direction for the new album.

Meanwhile, Jamie T played his first gig in five years last month at London’s Subterania venue. At the intimate show, he aired recent single ‘The Old Style Raiders’ as well as ‘Keying Lamborghinis’ and the unreleased song ‘A Million And One Ways To Die’.

Earlier this year, the star released a 15th-anniversary reissue of his seminal debut album ‘Panic Prevention’. The record featured the singles ‘Sheila’, ‘If You Got The Money’ and ‘Calm Down Dearest’ and was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2007, but lost out to Klaxons‘ ‘Myths Of The Near Future’.