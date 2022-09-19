Watch Japanese indie rockers No Buses’ new music video for ‘Sunbeetle’

Tokyo indie rockers No Buses have dropped a dizzying visualiser for their album track ‘Sunbeetle’.

The single takes a darker turn compared to their previous material, featuring electronic drumming, reverberated effects, as well as an outro with shouted vocals. The video matches the track’s claustrophobic tone, featuring the five band members confusingly bobbing their heads to the song along a dark path.

Watch the video here:

‘Sunbeetle’ is taken from the band’s third album, ‘Sweet Home’, which dropped earlier last week on September 14. Previous singles from the record include ‘Home’, ‘Rubbish:)’ as well as album closer ‘I’m With You’, which also spawned a similarly self-made video.

The album also includes ‘Daydream Believer’, which features Japanese rapper BIM. The rapper previously brought on the band for his track ‘Non Fiction’.

‘Sweet Home’ follows their self-titled album, which the band put out last year in June. It was the second full-length effort by the band, and features singles including ‘Alpena’ and ‘Having a Headache’. The record also marked the band’s first recordings as a quintet, with the formal addition of touring guitarist Haruki Wada.

No Buses are currently on tour in support of the new record. The tour is scheduled for two more dates: heading to Umeda’s Club Quattro on September 23, before concluding their short schedule at Nagoya’s Club Upset the following day on September 24.

In related news, No Buses frontman Taisei Kondo also released the record ‘Coloriyo’ earlier this July, under his solo folktronica moniker, Cwondo.