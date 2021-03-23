Watch Jasmine Sokko’s slick music video for ‘Medusa’

Singapore singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko has released the music video for her latest single ‘Medusa’.

The music video, which premiered yesterday (March 22), was shot on-site at the National Gallery Singapore. Those scenes feature Sokko and her dancers executing choreography in the halls of the iconic museum.

‘Medusa’ is the first of a series of single releases culminating in a full EP that Sokko will release in the later half of 2021. Watch the video below:

“In the beginning, I was inspired by Maya Angelou’s quote ‘I come as one, but I stand as 10,000’,” Sokko said in a statement of the video.

“This line is my source of courage to stand strong on my own two feet when I am about to face a challenge. I wanted to capture the idea of strength through this music video.”

‘Medusa’ is Sokko’s latest English-language song since last April’s ‘Mess’. She spent 2020 releasing a series of Mandarin singles, leading up to her first full-length Mandarin EP ‘Made in Future’.

“‘Medusa’ is the beginning of a new chapter,” Sokko said in a previous statement, “a story of renewal and reinvention after an inconvenient and uncomfortable phase of pushing past my own old self. New song, new me.”