Watch Jason Dhakal’s sensual new music video for ‘Body & Soul’

R&B musician Jason Dhakal has released a new music video for ‘Body & Soul’, the Lustbass-assisted opening track of his 2020 album ‘Lovesound’.

The clip premiered on Sunday (February 14) in line with Valentine’s Day – and the one-year anniversary of ‘Lovesound’. It opens with the ‘Dream2doubt’ interlude from ‘Lovesound’, on Dhakal alone in a petal-strewn pool at nighttime, peach in hand. A change in aspect ratios then signals a shift to ‘Body & Soul’ itself, and a different, far more sensual scene.

Watch it below.

Dhakal first released ‘Body & Soul’ in 2019, and later included it in his 2020 debut album, ‘Lovesound’. The track is far his most popular song, with over 2million streams on Spotify.

Last July, Dhakal featured on Paradise Rising’s debut mixtape with the track ‘Endlessly+Tenderly’. The mixtape, which launched the 88rising imprint in the Philippines, also featured acts like Kiana V, Massiah, Leila Alcasid and Fern.

The 20-year-old musician made his debut in 2018 with the release of his ‘Night In’ EP after years of tinkering with his iPad and uploading tracks onto his SoundCloud account for fun. Originally born and raised in Oman, Dhakal made the move to the Philippines in 2017 to chase a career in music.

Most recently, Dhakal performed at the virtual Double Happiness Winter Wonder Festival in December alongside acts like Stephanie Poetri, CHAI, Yuna, Chung Ha, Pamungkas and more.