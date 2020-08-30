Watch Jason Momoa freak out over Metallica’s ‘S&M2’

Jason Momoa has shared his excitement with fans after receiving an advance copy of Metallica‘s new ‘S&M2’ box set.

“I got a really special present in the mail and I just want to show you some of it. It’s got everything in it, man. It’s amazing,” the Aquaman star said in a new Instagram post, showing off the release – which contains four LPs, two CDs, and a blu-ray documentary of the band’s 2019 performances with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

Momoa offered to share some of his favourite scenes from the blu ray concert footage, quipping: “What are they going to do, sue me? It’s Metallica! If they sued me I’d be like, ‘Dude! Metallica sued me! So rad!”

“Don’t sue me,” he added. “Big fan, big fan.”

The clip sees drummer Lars Ulrich and the Symphony’s Scott Pingel performing late bassist Cliff Burton’s bass solo from 1983’s ‘Anesthesia (Pulling Teeth)’, followed by ‘Wherever I May Roam’, occasionally cutting back to reveal a visibly enthused Momoa. Watch the whole video below.

The actor added: “If you’re a Metallica fan, you’re a Jason Momoa fan. If you’re a Jason Momoa fan, you’re a Metallica fan.”

In response, Metallica joked on Facebook: “Wait a minute… who sent an early copy of S&M2 to this dude??? Heads are gonna roll!”

“Glad you diggit, bro!” they added. “We hope everyone out there digs it too!”

Earlier today (August 30), it was announced that a newly discovered species of snake has been named after Metallica singer James Hetfield.

Discovered by a team of metal-loving scientists on Bioko Island in Equatorial Guinea, Atheris hetfieldi, a species of African Bush Viper, is characterised by “a triangular-shaped head and strongly-keeled scales, which gives them a dragon-like appearance”