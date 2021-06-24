Watch Jason Ranti’s whimsical music video for new song, ‘Kadang Jakarta Jadi Ungu’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Jason Ranti released a music video for new song ‘Kadang Jakarta Jadi Ungu’.

The music video – which was uploaded onto YouTube on June 22, the date of Jakarta’s 494th anniversary – is a love letter to the capital city of Indonesia. The song is titled ‘Kadang Jakarta Jadi Ungu’, which loosely translates to “sometimes Jakarta turns purple” in English. Per a Pophariini report, the track is slated to feature on Ranti’s upcoming third studio album.

The music video features a montage of footage captured around Jakarta, ranging from its skyline to the daily bustle of its residents. In the video, a giant-sized version of Ranti can be seen performing among the city’s skyscrapers.

Watch the music video below.

The song marks an evolution in Ranti’s musical style. While the folk musician has typically released all-acoustic tracks, ‘Kadang Jakarta Jadi Ungu’ features a full band, complete with percussion and bass. Ranti was backed by Farel on drums, Fendy Rizk on bass as well as Kupit Gunawsrma and Lyta Lautner on backing vocals.

In the description of the video, Ranti also left a note of tribute for Tepeng, the frontman of Indonesian reggae band Steven & Coconuttreez, who died on June 22 from COVID-19.

Ranti has released two albums to date: 2017’s ‘Akibat Pergaulan Blues’ and 2019’s ‘Sekilas Info’.

Ranti also collaborated with The Panasdalam Bank for an official soundtrack to the 2018 film, Koboy Kampus. In September last year, he featured on Indonesian rock band .Feast’s mini-album ‘Uang Muka’, delivering the project’s opening monologue.