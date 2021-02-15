Watch Jehnny Beth’s intimate new video for ‘French Countryside’

Jehnny Beth has shared a video for her ‘To Love Is To Live’ single ‘French Countryside’.

The Savages singer, who released her debut solo album last year, has today (February 15) posted an intimate music video for ‘French Countryside’ that was recorded in her French home studio.

Beth’s longtime collaborator and producer Johnny Hostile directed the clip, which keeps close focus on the singer over the track’s four-minute run-time.

‘French Countryside’ was written with The xx‘s Romy Madley Croft alongside Hostile.

In a press release, Beth says of the single: “This is the song that caused me the most issues. Up until the last week of mixing we didn’t have a version I was happy with, but I am very proud of it now. I almost didn’t put it on the record because it is so close to the bone it almost feels too self indulgent, but it was my intention to write a song that felt more vulnerable than anything I had ever written before.

“Romy was a huge influence for me to be able to do that. It’s a promise song, I wrote the verses on a plane as I was convinced it was going to crash. I was making promises to myself about what I was going to do differently if I survived. Death has been very present in my mind during the process of writing this record. It all started around Bowie’s death.”

In a four-star review of Beth’s debut album last year, NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote: “The French punk traverses industrial rock and cinematic sounds to bare her soul like never before, refusing to flinch from the difficult questions.”