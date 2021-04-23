Watch Jess Connelly’s music video for new seduction anthem ‘Risk’

Filipino R&B singer Jess Connelly has dropped a sensual new single ‘Risk’.

The track and its accompanying music video arrived on Friday (April 23). The clip features Connelly performing solo in front of several dreamy backdrops, singing and dancing along to the sensual track.

Watch the music video here:

Connelly’s sensual new single is about getting obsessed with someone new. “Don’t mind if I cut to the chase / I wanna love you / I don’t want to waste it / cannot deny all the stuff that we’re makin’,” she sings on the opening of the seduction anthem.

“Cuz I love the way I feel / I’m a fool and I don’t care / If I’m falling for a risk then I’ll take it,” she croons on the chorus.

‘Risk’ is Connelly’s first single of 2021, following her 2020 singles ‘Chatter’ and ‘Expect’.

Connelly’s last EP ‘ATM’, which includes her single ‘Lock’, was released in 2019. Her first mixtape ‘JCON’ came out in 2018. The singer has also collaborated with Filipino artists Curtismith, CRWN, and LUSTBASS in the past.

Last November, Connelly unveiled a partnership with the fashion brand TOQA to rework old merchandise of hers into new products and face masks for a fundraiser for typhoon relief in the Philippines.