Watch Jessie Ware bring out Kylie Minogue to perform ‘Kiss Of Life’ at London show

Jessie Ware performed at O2 Academy Brixton last night (May 28), and during the show she brought out special guest Kylie Minogue for a performance of their duet, ‘Kiss Of Life’.

The song is taken from ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition’, a deluxe version of Kylie’s 15th studio album, 2020’s ‘Disco’. Upon its release, NME‘s Nick Levine gave the album a four-star review, describing it as her “most consistent and enjoyable album in a decade”.

Ware’s gig last night marked the first of two dates at O2 Brixton Academy, with the second scheduled to take place tonight (May 29). Both are part of the singer-songwriter’s ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ tour in support of her 2020 album of the same name.

The jaunt – which will come to a close next month with dates in Halifax, Glasgow and Edinburgh – was previously moved from April 2021 to December due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. It was then rescheduled again in February, finally kicking off last Thursday (May 26) in Bristol.

Watch Kylie and Jessie perform ‘Kiss Of Life’ together in Brixton below:

Minogue’s performance came on the same day as her 54th birthday. To celebrate, Ware led the Brixton crowd in singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the pop star, and she had a birthday cake and candles brought out for the moment. You can watch the birthday sing-a-long below.

Check out the setlist Ware’s Brixton show below:

‘Spotlight’

‘Ooh La La’

‘Read My Lips’

‘Step Into My Life’

‘Wildest Moments’

‘If You’re Never Gonna Move’

‘Mirage (Don’t Stop)’

‘Soul Control’

‘Say You Love Me’

‘Champagne Kisses’

‘Midnight’

‘Kiss Of Life’ (with Kylie Minogue)

‘Please’

‘Remember Where You Are’

Encore:

‘Running’ (Disclosure Remix)

‘Hot N Heavy’

‘What’s Your Pleasure?’

‘Save A Kiss’

Released last November, ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition’ features high-profile collaborators and additional new songs, plus remixes and extended mixes courtesy of Basement Jaxx, Purple Disco Machine, Syn Cole and more. It includes the previously released Years & Years collaboration ‘A Second to Midnight’ as well as new song ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ with disco legend Gloria Gaynor.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that “ultimate Neighbours couple” Minogue and Jason Donovan will be returning to Ramsay Street for the finale of the long-running soap.

In February, the Australian show’s UK broadcaster Channel 5 announced that it will no longer air the series beyond the summer, leading to the cancellation of the show.

Speaking about the show, Minogue said: “I’ll be forever grateful for the experience & the friends I made on Neighbours. We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart. Pure love.”

Meanwhile, Jessie Ware will perform at Glastonbury later this month. The singer joins the line-up for The Park, a “wonderland of genre-defying, synapse-sparking dionysian pleasurement”.