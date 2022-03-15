Watch Jikamarie perform her debut single ‘Lutang’ on the Wish 107.5 bus

Filipino singer-songwriter Jikamarie has performed her debut single ‘Lutang’ live on the Wish 107.5 bus.

The video was uploaded yesterday (March 14) on the Wish 107.5 official YouTube channel. Singing about the need to rest in the midst of an existential crisis, the artist made her first appearance on the famous bus with a full band setup.

Watch her sing ‘Lutang’ on the Wish bus below:

The performance was filmed in mid-February and was followed by a second visit earlier this month, where she performed alongside rapper JRLDM for their new collaborative track called ‘Eh Papaano’. That second performance is yet to be released.

‘Lutang’ is Jikamarie’s first ever song, which arrived in August last year. She also put out a collection of ‘Lutang’ remixes by artists timothy Run, LUSTBASS, Squid 9 and DJ Young and a duet version with Paul Pablo in the same year. In December, she launched the official music video for the single.

Jikamarie’s other releases include ‘Bawi Na Lang Ako Sa Next Life’, a track she wrote during a TikTok livestream, released on her YouTube channel in September last year. In February, she dropped ‘Kailangan Ko Ng..’, her second release on Warner Music Philippines since signing to the label in October.