Watch Jimi Hendrix perform ‘Foxey Lady’ in ‘Live In Maui’ preview

A new preview for the forthcoming Jimi Hendrix documentary Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui has been released, featuring a performance of ‘Foxey Lady’.

The film is set to include footage of the late guitarist’s outdoor concert at foot of the Haleakala volcano in Maui, including the ‘Foxey Lady’ performance, which you can watch below:

Advertisement

As seen in the clip, Hendrix forgets some of the words to the song, compensating with some of his signature tricks like playing with his teeth.

Technical difficulties during the performance meant drummer Mitch Mitchell had to overdub his tracks in 1971 at Electric Lady Studios, the year after Hendrix’ death.

Read more: Steve Miller unearths 1970 live tribute to Jimi Hendrix on 50th anniversary of his death

Engineer Eddie Kramer said in a statement, “[Mitchell] was determined to fix what suffered on the recordings due to the 50-mile-an-hour winds because they were playing on the side of a bloody volcano!

“After Jimi died it took a while before I was able to go back to the closet with all the tapes. Mitch was a trooper with a can-do British attitude. It’s all very well to overdub drums but to do it so you can’t tell, that’s the magic. He knew the material extremely well and it’s a tribute to his sensitivity as a great musician and an equal and willing partner of Jimi’s.”

Set to arrive November 20, Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui is a new insight into the making of the star’s semi-fictional Rainbow Bridge film and his 1970 show in Hawaii.

Advertisement

The project was thought up by Hendrix’s manager Michael Jeffrey, who was inspired by the film Easy Rider.

Directed by Chuck Wein, the film focused on the travels of a model from New York to Hawaii and was panned by most critics. Clips from Hendrix’s show at Haleakala appeared in the film, but most of the footage is previously unreleased.