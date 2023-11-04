Watch Jimmy Page make surprise appearance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page made a surprise appearance at last night’s (November 3) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony – check out the moment below.

At the ceremony, late roots guitarist Link Wray was honoured with the Musical Influence Award. Page was there honouring the musician, and performed Wray’s classic song ‘Rumble’ in tribute.

A video celebrating the musician also included a tribute from Iggy Pop.

You can watch Page’s performance in full here:

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Tom Morello accepted Rage Against the Machine’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The Los Angeles group were inducted at the ceremony in New York by Ice-T, but band members Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk were not in attendance.

Morello went on to give a politically motivated speech, after which he was seen backstage holding his trophy as well as a note that read, “Ceasefire” in seeming reference to the ongoing war in Israel and Palestine.

St. Vincent also performed a version of ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ to honour Kate Bush’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Ahead of the event, Bush had issued a statement on her website that she would not be attending the ceremony, adding: “I am completely blown away by this huge honour – an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry,” she said. “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I never imagined I would be given this wonderful accolade.”

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honour is knowing that you felt I deserved it,” Bush continued.

After a video package paying tribute to her career, including contributions from Elton John, David Gilmour, Peter Gabriel and St. Vincent herself, Big Boi gave a speech hailing Bush as a “true visionary”.

Bush was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of a 2023 class that also included Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, George Michael and The Spinners.