Watch JMSN perform stripped-back version of new single ‘Rolling Stone’

JMSN has shared a stripped-back performance of his new single ‘Rolling Stone’ – you can watch it below.

The original version of the indie-soul gem was released back in April, and now the LA-based singer-songwriter has delivered a rousing studio rendition in a video directed by Sebastian Maldonado.

Not just stripping back the instrumentation to a sole guitar, JMSN also lowers the tone of his trademark high-pitched falsetto to a soothing purr, still as alluring as the original.

“Ever since I been gone we’ve been driftin’ apart/ As time passes on, distance grows/ When I finally get home, we go back to the start/ See, I never meant to be a rolling stone,” he sings, performing in his dimly lit White Room Records studio.

He then moves to the chorus: “Like a rolling stone/ I’m rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, rollin’/ Like a rolling stone.”

You can watch the studio performance of ‘Rolling Stone’ below:

In April, JMSN announced a 2021 North American tour in support of his upcoming new album, ‘Heals Me’. You can still the list of dates below:

SEPTEMBER 2021

17 – Santa Ana, CA

18 – San Diego, CA

21 – Santa Fe, NM

23 – Dallas, TX

24 – Austin, TX

25 – Houston, TX

26 – New Orleans, LA

29 – Orlando, FL

30 – Tampa, FL

OCTOBER 2021

1 – Miami, FL

2 – Jacksonville, FL

5 – Atlanta, GA

6 – Charlotte, NC

7 – Durham, NC

8 – Philadelphia, PA

9 – Washington, DC

10 – Brooklyn, NY

12 – Boston, MA

13 – Montreal, QC

14 – Toronto, ON

15 – Cleveland, OH

16 – Detroit, MI

17 – Chicago, IL

18 – Minneapolis, MN

21 – Vancouver, BC

22 – Seattle, WA

23 – Portland, OR

NOVEMBER 2021

5 – Santa Barbara, CA

6 – Las Vegas, NV

7 – Phoenix, AZ

9 – Denver, CO

10 – Salt Lake City, UT

12 – Sacremento, CA

13 – Felton, CA

You can purchase tickets for the tour here.

‘Rolling Stone’ follows the release of the musician’s impressive festive single, ‘Christmas Time Is Here’.

Shared back in November, JMSN’s Xmas track is a guitar-led number that lends itself to the same qualities that make John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ much more than just another Christmas song.

Proceeds from the song went to United We Dream, America’s largest immigrant youth-led network that fights for the justice and dignity of all immigrants.