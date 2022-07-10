Watch Johnny Marr join Pearl Jam on stage at BST Hyde Park

Johnny Marr joined Pearl Jam on stage at BST Hyde Park last night (July 9) – check out the moment below.

Marr appeared with the band when they sung ‘Throw Your Hatred Down’, a song that appears on the album ‘Neil Young And Pearl Jam’. Marr appeared for the song’s extended guitar solo, earning a rapturous response from the 65,000 in attendance.

You can see footage of the moment here:

Johnny Marr came on with Pearl Jam. Fuck ing hell yes ♥️🔥 pic.twitter.com/2rudqZp6Pb — Clare_mtb 💙 (@clare_mtb) July 9, 2022

Johnny Marr and Pearl Jam. pic.twitter.com/UwTGtAYMcq — Bertram Wilberforce Wooster (@Wooster_Bert_) July 9, 2022

Marr was at the festival supporting Pearl Jam for their second of two shows at the park, which mark the band’s biggest London shows to date.

Pearl Jam were originally due to headline BST Hyde Park in 2021 alongside Duran Duran, but the event was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporting on July 8 were October Drift, Fatherson, LIFE and Daytime TV, while Stereophonics, Marr, Temples, Tiger Cub, Petrol Girls, James & The Cold Gun, PEAKS! and Connor Selby supported on July 9.

Back in May, Pearl Jam were forced to cancel the remainder of their US tour after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID.

Drummer Matt Cameron was diagnosed with the virus the week before, leaving the band to enlist stand-in drummers. The band were joined by a fan on drums at their Oakland show on May 12, while an 18-year-old friend of Eddie Vedder’s daughter stepped up at the same venue on May 14.