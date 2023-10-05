Watch Jorja Smith cover Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for Live Lounge Month

Jorja Smith has covered Harry Styles‘ hit song ‘As It Was’ – check out the video below.

The R&B artist, who released her second album ‘Falling Or Flying’ last week (September 29), performed on BBC Radio 1 yesterday (October 4) as part of the station’s Live Lounge Month series.

Explaining her decision to take on the lead single from Styles’ third record ‘Harry’s House’, Smith said: “I keep hearing it. I find it hard sometimes to do a cover – it needs to be a song that I know even though I’ve deffo got the lyrics in front of me.

“But this one I’ve been hearing a lot and I thought, ‘Oh, this will be really nice’. It’s a bit more toned down…”

Smith and her live band then delivered a stripped-back and soulful rendition of ‘As It Was’. She also played her dancefloor-ready 2023 single ‘Little Things’. You can watch both performances in the videos below.

Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo and Troye Sivan participated in Live Lounge Month 2023 where they covered Noah Kahan and Billie Eilish, respectively. Other acts yet to perform for the series include Madison Beer, Royal Blood, Holly Humberstone, Yungblud and Usher.

In a four-star review of Smith’s new album, NME wrote: “‘Falling or Flying’ was the record she was destined to make, she just had to allow herself to get there.”

Smith previously explained that the songs on the LP “touch on breakups, relationships with my friends, relationships with old friends [and] relationships with myself”.

“It’s definitely about a lot of relationships, but every song I write I can sing it to myself,” she added. “This is the first time I’m putting stuff out there that I can connect with right now.”