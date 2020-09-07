Watch Justin Bieber perform piano rendition of K-Ci & JoJo’s ‘All My Life’

Justin Bieber has shared a clip of himself performing a piano rendition of K-Ci & JoJo‘s 1997 hit ‘All My Life’ – you can watch it below.

On Sunday (September 6), the ‘Yummy’ pop star posted a clip to Instagram that featured him shirtless, sat at a piano, singing the R&B classic, which appeared on the Jodeci singers’ debut album ‘Love Always’.

“Not sure I nailed the words but u get the vibe,” Bieber captioned the video, which was filmed by Alfredo Flores.

Singing the song’s chorus, Bieber croons: “All my life, I’ve prayed for someone like you/ And I thank God that I, that I finally found you/ All my life, I’ve prayed for someone like you/ And I hope that you feel the same way too.”

Watch the clip below:

Last week, DJ Khaled shared the official music video for his recent Drake collaboration, ‘POPSTAR’, which stars Justin Bieber.

The clip opens with Khaled repeatedly urging Drake to create an accompanying video for the single. The rapper, frustrated, instead calls in a favour from Bieber, who takes his place and raps his lines. The video also features cameos from Scooter Braun, Hailey Bieber and more.

“Thanks JB…I owe u you one,” Drake wrote in an Instagram post about ‘POPSTAR’. Bieber replied: “Anytime.”

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has announced the revised dates for his postponed US tour.

The pop star’s world tour was initially due to kick off in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The US tour will now begin on June 2, 2021 in San Diego at Pechanga Arena.