Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes kicked off the AMAs 2020 tonight (November 22) with the debut performance of their new collaboration ‘Monster’.

The Canadian pop stars teamed up on the track, which is set to feature on Mendes’ upcoming album ‘Wonder’, last week (20).

Performing live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre, the performance began with Bieber giving a rendition of his own singles ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’. After the latter, Mendes appeared with an acoustic guitar, launching into ‘Monster’ in front of a digital forest.

‘Monster’ is the second taste of ‘Wonder’, Mendes’ fourth album, which is due to arrive on December 4. Watch footage of the performance below now.

The AMAs is being hosted tonight by actor Taraji P. Henson, with more performances set to be aired from Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, BTS, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations going into the ceremony with eight nods apiece, while Megan Thee Stallion is closely behind with five. Follow all the results as they happen here.

Meanwhile, Bieber recently covered Christmas staple ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ for Amazon. Speaking about his cover of the Brenda Lee classic, the star said: “‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has always been one of my favourite songs to celebrate the holidays and I’m excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans.”

The singer kicked off his “new era” in September with the release of Chance The Rapper collaboration ‘Holy’.