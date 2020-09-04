Watch Justin Bieber step in for Drake in DJ Khaled’s new ‘POPSTAR’ video

DJ Khaled has shared the official music video for his recent Drake collaboration, ‘POPSTAR’, which stars Justin Bieber.

The clip opens with Khaled repeatedly urging Drake to create an accompanying video for the single. The rapper, frustrated, instead calls in a favour from Bieber, who takes his place and raps his lines. The video also features cameos from Scooter Braun, Hailey Bieber and more.

“Thanks JB…I owe u you one,” Drake wrote in an Instagram post about ‘POPSTAR’. Bieber replied, “Anytime.”

Watch it below:

‘POPSTAR’ is one of two Drake collaborations DJ Khaled simultaneously dropped back in July, the other being ‘GREECE’. Khaled has confirmed both songs will appear on his forthcoming 12th studio album, ‘Khaled Khaled’, expected later this year.

While Drake may not have had time to properly appear in the ‘POPSTAR’ video, he’s kept fairly busy since the track was first released.

In July, the rapper teamed up with Headie One for collaborative single ‘Only You Freestyle’. Last month, he appeared on two tracks with Popcaan – ‘All I Need’ and ‘Twist & Turn’ – and dropped his own single, ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ with Lil Durk.

The latter is the lead single from Drake’s forthcoming sixth studio album ‘Certified Lover Boy’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion’.

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled has teased a forthcoming collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, revealing back in July that the pair had “cooked something up”.