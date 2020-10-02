Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg with new song ‘Your Honor’

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with a new song, ‘Your Honor’.

The Wisconsin local performed the new track during a Visit With Vernon session, posted to YouTube on October 1. He’s been hosting the series as part of a Wisconsin voting initiative, meeting with two people per instalment to discuss voting and its importance.

Vernon prefaced the performance with some words on how the song came to be, acknowledging the late Ginsburg for her service and influence on the American justice system.

Advertisement

“I wrote a song on Friday, which I never do anymore,” he said. “I kinda wrote it right after we heard about Ruth Bader Ginsburg passing.”

“She just opened so many doors for so many people, that people don’t even understand or realise and her service to the nation I think is still sort of underestimated.”

Jump to the five-minute mark to watch Vernon perform the song:

With the 2020 US presidential election coming up, the Visit With Vernon series encourages people to come together and talk about voting in a non-judgemental space. Earlier in the episode, Vernon and his guests discuss how a binary system can be polarising.

“It’s black and white, and the issues are black and white too, or they’ve been made to seem like that,” says Vernon.

Advertisement

“Disenfranchisement is a real thing, and also there are people that need protection that aren’t getting it, and it can be really depressing.”

The initiative was created as part of the Eaux Claires Festival, co-founded by Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Bon Iver have been vocal about their political views and support for America’s Democratic party.

Back in February, they performed a cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ at a Bernie Sanders rally, and debuted a new song at another virtual event a few months later. They also announced a trio of shows in Wisconsin, with tickets only available to registered voters.

Just last month, Vernon performed ’22 (OVER S∞∞N)’ at home for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with yellow text over his face encouraging viewers to vote.