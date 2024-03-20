Watch Kacey Musgraves perform ‘She Calls Me Back’ with Noah Kahan

Kacey Musgraves welcomed Noah Kahan on stage with her in Nashville this week to play a version of their duet ‘She Calls Me Back’ – watch the video below.

Musgraves was playing an album launch show at the city’s Ryman Auditorium on Friday (March 15), to celebrate the release of her sixth studio record, ‘Deeper Well’, on the same day.

After playing the album in its entirety, she invited Kahan to join her in the encore for ‘She Calls Me Back’, a track originally from his ‘Stick Season’ album that they later recorded as a duet.

Later in the same encore, Musgraves also played a cover of Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’, which she recently recorded for the soundtrack of the new biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

Last week, Musgraves revealed that she nearly fell off the side of a cliff while filming the video for ‘Deeper Well’.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon about the shoot in Iceland, she said: “We picked literally the worst possible week to go. It was high wind advisories — I almost got blown off that cliff. I was almost like, ‘This video will be my death announcement.’”

‘Deeper Well’ scored a three-star review from NME: “Vague allusions aside, much of the record feels lovely and sad at the same time: built around an honest instinct, these songs are a direct response to new feelings.”

Musgraves has also announced a 2024 world tour with stops in the US, UK and Europe. It commences on Sunday April 28 at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, and the tour will feature Madi Diaz, Father John Misty, Lord Huron and Nickel Creek as support on select dates.

Visit here for UK and Europe tickets and here for US tickets. Check out the full list of tour dates here.