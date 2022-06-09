Watch Kae Tempest’s striking new video for ‘Don’t You Ever’

Kae Tempest has shared a new video for their track ‘Don’t You Ever’ featuring a cameo from their dog Murphy – watch it below.

The track appears on Tempest’s new album ‘The Line Is A Curve’, which came out back in April.

“When I was 19, I was in a band with my friends, we used to play pubs, squats and parties in SE London where we lived,” Tempest explained of the song in a statement. “This song started its life in that band. The guitar line and vocal hook written and performed by Luke Eastop and Daisy Beau are the same as they were.

“It’s been 15 years since that time but I’ve never let go of this song, it’s stayed with me and when I was working on ‘The Line Is A Curve’ I just knew I wanted to record a version of it,” they added. “So I invited my old friends into the studio and we played it together for the first time in 15 years. Kwake Bass on drums Archie Marsh on bass. Dan Carey took samples from the session and produced this track from it.

“I wrote a new lyric to give it new life. It’s special to me because it brings the past into the present; those were important days in the story of my creativity and my life and it’s a testament to Dan’s skill and care that he could use his perspective to create something new that had its roots in something old and facilitate new life for this beautiful song. I love Daisy’s voice and Luke’s guitar playing. I feel so glad that we can play together all these years later.”

Watch the Daisy Beau-starring video for Kae Tempest’s ‘Don’t You Ever’ below.

Reviewing ‘The Line Is A Curve’, NME wrote: “The process of letting go has resulted in a record on which an acclaimed voice can explore human emotion with more breadth and depth than ever before.”

Speaking to NME recently, Tempest said of the album: “I feel like I learned what this album was about as I started to make it. For me, the album is about increasing resilience and raising your threshold for tolerance and acceptance. And it’s a very beautiful album, because so many people involved in making it are people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time.”

Tempest continued: “There are collaborators that have come to play session parts that I’ve been playing with since I was 17 years old and with Dan Carey, this is album four. We’ve spent the best part of a decade just getting to know each other, and it creates this sense of community. I think that some of my other albums were coming from a place of real isolation and often despair. This album hopefully comes from a place where I’ve made some changes in my life. I’m trying to let go of some of that stuff. So maybe it’s a less lonely listen.”