Watch Kali Uchis bring new single ‘Telepatía’ to ‘Fallon’

Kali Uchis brought her new single ‘Telepatía’ to late-night television this week – watch her perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

The song appears on the singer’s recent album ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’, which came out last November, and recently got its own video.

For the Fallon performance, Uchis performed atop a set of stairs in a dusty landscape. Watch the performance below.

Reviewing ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’ upon its release last year, NME wrote: “Whether you’ve spent the last few months being pestered by a cartoon owl to keep up with memorising basic Spanish or you’re fully fluent, Uchis’ second album – and her first full Spanish release – is more proof, if you needed it, that language barriers don’t need to restrict our enjoyment of music.

“Speaking about the record last year, Uchis told People CHICA that she was “really going back to my roots, experimenting more with my music, not thinking so hard and not trying so hard”. On ‘Sin Miedo…’, she oozes effortless confidence as she follows her songs down an eclectic map of trails. Language barrier or not, it’s a divine second album.”

This year, Kali Uchis won her first Grammy award, picking up Best Dance Recording for ‘10%’, her collaborative track with producer KAYTRANADA.

Her new video for ‘Telepatía’, shot in her hometown of Pereira, Colombia, came out last month. The self-directed video sees Uchis connecting with her Colombian roots and travelling around her hometown by bicycle.