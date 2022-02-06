Watch Kamasi Washington perform his new single ‘The Garden Path’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Kamasi Washington has made his late night television debut with a performance of his new single ‘The Garden Path’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The saxophonist appeared on the show earlier this week, performing the track live with an impressive accompanying ensemble. The lineup included a flutist, trumpeter, trombonist, various drummers, singers, pianist, and more, helping bring Washington’s ‘The Garden Path’ to life.

Watch the feverish performance below.

Speaking of the new song in a press release, Washington said: “The world feels turned upside down.”

“There’s so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet—no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it’s hard not to feel blind.”

It’s the first new song from the musician this year, and follows on from 2021’s ‘Sun Kissed Child’. He also released a cover of Metallica‘s ‘My Friend of Misery’ last September as part of the rock outfit’s ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ covers album.

Washington also appeared at a Thundercat show in Los Angeles last November, joining other special musical guests including Haim, Flying Lotus, Ty Dolla $ign and more.