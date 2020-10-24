Kanye West has finally appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast – watch the full thing below.

The rapper, who is currently running for President in the United States, initially had his long-awaited appearance on the podcast cancelled after a member of the podcast’s crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Last weekend (October 17), West appeared to confirm that he would feature as a guest on Rogan’s hit show this coming Friday (October 23) by sharing screenshots of a FaceTime call he’d been on with the host.

Announcing the launch on social media, Rogan wrote that the interview was “beyond my expectations,” adding: “I think people are going to have a much better understanding and appreciation of how this man thinks. I really enjoyed talking to him, and we had a lot of fun.”

Kanye West and Joe Rogan’s three-hour chat is now available to stream on YouTube – watch it below.

Last week (October 12), West tweeted that he “would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week.

“I have my team trying to get your number Joe,” he added. “I’m in Calabasas. Let’s do this my friend.”

Amid his Presidential bid, West also released a new track called ‘Nah Nah Nah’ earlier this month.

Back in May, it was announced that The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most downloaded podcasts in the world, will be exclusively available on Spotify by the end of the year.

Announcing the deal, Rogan wrote online: “It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show.

“They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year.”