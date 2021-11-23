Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir cover Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’

Kanye West‘s Sunday Service choir has covered Drake‘s 2018 hit ‘God’s Plan’, following the two rappers calling an end to their longstanding feud.

West – now legally known as Ye – extended an olive branch to Drake with an offer to perform together to raise awareness for incarcerated man Larry Hoover and for wider prison reform, which Drake accepted.

Now, ahead of the December 9 concert, West’s Sunday Service choir covered the Canadian rapper’s hit twice during their recent performance, according to Complex, offering their version in full before reprising it for an encore.

Watch the choir’s cover of the song below.

West had previously referenced ‘God’s Plan’ when announcing details of the concert, which will see him and Drake join forces onstage on December 9 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., had previously urged Drake to accept Ye’s peace offering, saying Drake is “a leader and leaders make decisions that people follow”.

“We’re going to get the word out to as many people as we can,” Hoover Jr. said of the concert. “We gotta let the powers that be know that we want Larry Hoover in our community. That’s gonna be a big way to do it. Plus we want to show people of other communities that we can come together in peace.”

Ye had dedicated a previous Sunday Service performance to those who lost their lives at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld festival, the youngest of whom was just nine years old. Drake, who performed onstage with Scott at the festival, has been named in at least one lawsuit pertaining to the crowd surge tragedy.